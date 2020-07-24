Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total transaction of $689,592.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $18,329,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.38, for a total transaction of $894,059.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $19,296,119.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,805 shares of company stock worth $6,767,873 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,121.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,066.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $888.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,187.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.66, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,042.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

