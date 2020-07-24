Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,681 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $98.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

