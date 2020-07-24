Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 518,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,620 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5,332.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 355,235 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $127,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 907.3% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 41,662 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

