Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 130.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,993 shares of company stock valued at $866,686 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $92.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

