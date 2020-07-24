Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

NYSE KMI opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.03, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

