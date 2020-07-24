Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 2,100 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,879,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,100,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,994 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,828,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $675,382,000 after acquiring an additional 902,781 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,706,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,444,000 after acquiring an additional 418,206 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.82. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LW. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

