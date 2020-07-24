Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 113,100 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 691.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,466 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.