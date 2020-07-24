Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after acquiring an additional 86,704 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,708,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

