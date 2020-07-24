Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 217.5% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 20.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $509.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.63. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $561.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,443,478.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total transaction of $120,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,860.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.