Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 814.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 180,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.