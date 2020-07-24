Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 2,900 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

NYSE DLR opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $150,005.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $150,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,948. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

