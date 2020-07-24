Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,144 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.57.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $360.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $372.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.