Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Banner had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

Banner stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.15. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $60.21.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.