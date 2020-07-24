Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at CIBC

Equities research analysts at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BMO. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,939,000 after buying an additional 207,170 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

