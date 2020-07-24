Bank of America Raises Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $63.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAH. UBS Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cardinal Health to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.27.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $174,321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,715 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $79,034,000. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,217.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,531,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $50,246,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.