Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) & ITM Power (NASDAQ:ITMPF) Financial Review

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) and ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and ITM Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballard Power Systems $106.30 million 37.54 -$39.05 million ($0.16) -102.31 ITM Power $5.99 million 179.58 -$12.33 million N/A N/A

ITM Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ballard Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and ITM Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballard Power Systems -35.47% -15.28% -11.59% ITM Power N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ballard Power Systems and ITM Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballard Power Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80 ITM Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.07%. Given Ballard Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ballard Power Systems is more favorable than ITM Power.

Risk & Volatility

Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITM Power has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ballard Power Systems beats ITM Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products. In addition, it provides technology solutions comprising engineering services and technology transfer services, as well as licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio for various fuel cell applications. Its products are applied to transit bus, rail, material handling, truck, marine, and infrastructure. The company markets its products in China, Germany, the United States, Japan, Belgium, Denmark, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, Taiwan, France, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, and internationally. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions. In addition, it operates 13 hydrogen refueling stations. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Sumitomo Corporation for the development of multi-megawatt projects in Japan. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.