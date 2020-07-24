Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €72.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.33 ($66.67).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €70.92 ($79.69) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.48. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

