B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00. The company traded as high as C$9.11 and last traded at C$9.02, with a volume of 4674253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.84.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Pi Financial set a C$8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get B2Gold alerts:

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.12, for a total value of C$406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,078.80. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.34, for a total transaction of C$550,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,263,720.46. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,358,250.

The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$510.53 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

About B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.