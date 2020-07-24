B. Riley Comments on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Silica in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.73). B. Riley also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

SLCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in U.S. Silica by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

