AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 4.29. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27.

Get AXT alerts:

AXTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,056 shares in the company, valued at $709,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.