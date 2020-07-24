Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd (AXI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on August 28th

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd (LON:AXI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AXI opened at GBX 87 ($1.07) on Friday. Axiom European Financial Debt Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.17). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.57.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiom European Financial Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.