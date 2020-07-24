AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €21.80 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €21.80 ($24.49) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($29.78) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.08 ($25.93).

Shares of CS opened at €18.30 ($20.56) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.74. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($31.11).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

