Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,271,000 after buying an additional 586,042 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,545,000 after buying an additional 123,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,588,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,321,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,672,000 after buying an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,469,000 after buying an additional 154,150 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVY opened at $120.91 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

