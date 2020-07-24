AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

AVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.69.

AVB stock opened at $148.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.11. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $3,729,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,395.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $5,348,410,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.