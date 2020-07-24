AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AN opened at $52.55 on Friday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

