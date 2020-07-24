Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at $2,528,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Autohome by 81.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,267,000 after purchasing an additional 267,336 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Autohome by 12.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 2.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Autohome by 10.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 402,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. China International Capital raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

ATHM stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. Autohome Inc has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.27%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.