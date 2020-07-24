Ausnet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) Insider Nora Scheinkestel Purchases 11,300 Shares

Ausnet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) insider Nora Scheinkestel acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.75 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$19,775.00 ($13,544.52).

Ausnet Services Ltd has a 52 week low of A$1.47 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of A$2.02 ($1.38). The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 24.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.91.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Ausnet Services’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. Ausnet Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

AusNet Services Ltd engages in energy delivery services business in Australia. The company operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Commercial Energy Services segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users in eastern Victoria.

