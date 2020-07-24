AudioCodes Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,358 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 230% compared to the average daily volume of 1,017 call options.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 225.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUDC. BofA Securities began coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America began coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 152,209.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,527,000 after buying an additional 1,193,319 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,158,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after buying an additional 764,463 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $23,003,000. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $17,200,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,142,000. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

