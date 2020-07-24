AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,146,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 656,198 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $216,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.