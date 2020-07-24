AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Shares of T opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

