AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

NYSE:T opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

