AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued on Sunday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. The company has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

