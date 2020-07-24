Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 73.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 92.6% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $188.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.67. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.83, a PEG ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.02. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $198.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.