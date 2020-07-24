Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 600 Shares

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $11,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,668.00.

AC opened at $38.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. Associated Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $65.46.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 185.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank of Canada downgraded Associated Capital Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Associated Capital Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

