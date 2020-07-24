Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,516.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The firm has a market cap of $1,068.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,461.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,370.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,572.02.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

