Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 3.0% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $258.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

