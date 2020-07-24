Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 689 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09.

