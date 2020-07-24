Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 214,616 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 214,616 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $258.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

