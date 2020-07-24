Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,503,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,507 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.