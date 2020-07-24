Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $819,000 Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $118.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $125.66. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

