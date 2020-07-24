Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 373.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $126.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

