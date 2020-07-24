Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after buying an additional 163,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $52.28 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.