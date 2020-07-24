Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

NYSE:USPH opened at $83.69 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.31.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $63,470.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,358.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,042 shares of company stock valued at $327,632. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.