Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Metlife by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

