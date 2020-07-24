Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 101 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $101.65.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.