Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Chardan Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGTC. ValuEngine cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.41.

Shares of AGTC opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $161.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 163,280 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $597,000. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

