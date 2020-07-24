Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Chardan Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGTC. ValuEngine cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.41.
Shares of AGTC opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $161.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 163,280 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $597,000. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.