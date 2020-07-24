AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) vs. Workiva (NASDAQ:WK) Head to Head Analysis

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) and Workiva (NYSE:WK) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get AppFolio alerts:

This table compares AppFolio and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio 12.73% 27.61% 13.63% Workiva -16.33% -85.23% -8.34%

This table compares AppFolio and Workiva’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $256.01 million 18.86 $36.28 million $1.02 138.20 Workiva $297.89 million 8.58 -$48.13 million ($0.97) -55.88

AppFolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of AppFolio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Workiva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AppFolio has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AppFolio and Workiva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 1 1 0 0 1.50 Workiva 1 1 3 0 2.40

AppFolio currently has a consensus target price of $88.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.57%. Workiva has a consensus target price of $51.20, suggesting a potential downside of 5.54%. Given Workiva’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Workiva is more favorable than AppFolio.

Summary

AppFolio beats Workiva on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.