Apexium Financial LP Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.2% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

