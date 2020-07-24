Apexium Financial LP Purchases Shares of 1,077 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $14,881,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.2% in the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $232.60 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The firm has a market cap of $683.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.26 and a 200 day moving average of $206.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.