Apexium Financial LP Invests $226,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $230.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

